Suspect fires a shot while robbing central Fresno restaurant

Fresno police are searching for an armed suspect who robbed a central Fresno restaurant Sunday night and fired one bullet before leaving.
Lt. Mark Hudson said a Hispanic man in his 30s followed the owner of Robertitos on Blackstone and Indianapolis avenues inside around 10 p.m.
"She turned around, he demanded money from the cash register, then he displayed a firearm," Hudson said.
Hudson said the restaurant owner took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and gave it to the suspect. One shot was fired at the kitchen ceiling before the man left through the back door, Hudson said.
Two or three customers were inside the restaurant but nobody was hurt.
The man was wearing a gray shirt with black pants and a black beanie.
Hudson said police are reviewing surveillance video and want anyone with information to call police.
Comments