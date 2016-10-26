Man arrested for allegedly driving into Clovis cyclist and killing him

Clovis police on Wednesday arrested a 27-year-old Fresno man for alleged misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter for driving into a bicyclist and killing him in April.
Rondrick Deshawn Stubbs was arrested after the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for him to be taken into custody. He was booked into Fresno County Jail and was held in lieu of posting $3,000 bail
He is suspected of being the driver of a Toyota sedan that rear-ended Clovis cyclist Patrick TeNyenhuis shortly after 6 a.m. on April 20. TeNyenhuis was knocked onto the side of East Shaw Avenue at Leonard Avenue. The driver of the car stopped, and was later released after cooperating with police.
Dannell TeNyenhuis, Patrick TeNyenhuis’s wife for 24 years, said no amount of jail time can make up for her husband’s loss, but Stubbs faces up to one year in jail if he’s convicted on the misdemeanor count. She said she “was devastated” upon learning the amount of jail time facing Stubbs.
“Even when there was still hope that it would be a felony, it didn’t ever seem like it would be a sufficient amount of jail time,” she said.
She said Clovis police and district attorney’s staff were helpful during the process, but also powerless to do more.
“I do feel they did everything that they could,” Dannell TeNyenhuis said.
She said she looks forward to addressing Stubbs in court, telling him about her husband and the way he lived his life and then challenge Stubbs to be a better person.
“There is no amount of jail time that can make up for his loss,” Dannell TeNyenhuis said.
When asked in July why the case was taking so long to develop, Clovis police chief Matt Basgall said investigators were being careful to prove a felony had occurred.
“There are a lot of people in the bicycling community that are upset, “ Basgall said then. “When something happens, they really get together and bond together, and want to see justice done.”
