Fresno man guilty of hate crime in beating of Sikh man

A 23-year-old Fresno man was found guilty of a hate crime for punching a bearded man wearing a turban and a robe in December and later bragging that he beat up a terrorist.
Police say the victim, Amrik Singh Bal, actually was a peaceful, 68-year-old Sikh man headed to work.
Daniel Coronel Wilson Jr., was charged in Fresno County Superior Court with felony assault in connection with the Dec. 26, 2015 beating of Bal. Police contend Bal was targeted because he wore traditional Sikh clothing.
After the jury’s verdict was read, Wilson was handcuffed and taken to jail.
Wilson faces up to eight years in prison.
This story will be updated.
