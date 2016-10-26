Fresno police auditor makes use-of-force recommendations; Dyer responds

1:09 Madera police officer shot at during pursuit through neighborhood Pause

1:53 Fresno police release body-cam video of Dylan Noble shooting

2:01 New details about gunfire outside Selma High football stadium

0:11 Security camera shows car running over 68-year-old Sikh man

0:36 Witness captures final moments of Dylan Noble shooting

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

1:46 Music student balances gender identity, voice

1:07 Clovis Unified students take a stand against drugs

0:41 Pat Hill urges fans to attend Fresno State game