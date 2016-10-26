Police say these suspects shot at patrol car in which woman was doing ride-along

A man and woman have been arrested in Madera for alleged involvement in a weekend incident in which shots were fired at a police officer who had a woman in his patrol car for a ride-along.
In custody are Thomas Garcia and Serena Arroyo, Madera police said Wednesday. They were arrested Tuesday afternoon by a fugitive task force composed of Fresno police, Fresno County sheriff’s deputies and U.S. marshals.
Still at large is James Cruz, a third person suspected of involvement in the incident. Police say his arrest is expected soon.
The incident occurred at 4:30 a.m. Sunday when the officer tried to pull over a white Mazda SUV on Howard Road at Schnoor Avenue. A pursuit ensued, and when the Mazda turned onto Lighthouse Drive, the front passenger pointed a gun out the window and fired nine rounds at the patrol car. As the SUV approached Shannon Avenue, the passenger fired four more rounds, with three striking the patrol car.
The officer broke off the pursuit, and the Mazda was later found abandoned. Police found a AR15-style handgun and other evidence. The officer was uninjured. The woman, who was riding with the officer as a member of the police department’s citizens academy, received minor cuts from flying glass.
Police Chief Steve Frazier said Garcia was the gunman and Arroyo was driving the Mazda. He said the three were high on methamphetamine and en route to Table Mountain Casino when they became lost in Madera. The encounter with the officer, and the shooting, followed soon thereafter.
The trio are believed to be members of a Fresno Bulldogs gang, Frazier said.
This story will be updated.
Comments