Driver parked, confronted bicyclist and opened fire on central Fresno street

0:11 Security camera shows car running over 68-year-old Sikh man Pause

2:01 New details about gunfire outside Selma High football stadium

0:44 Boy stabs man attacking his mom

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

1:10 Bishop Ron Allen, other area leaders speak out against Prop. 64

1:46 Music student balances gender identity, voice

0:38 Lemoore Naval Air Station spokesman discusses security breach

2:09 Interim Fresno State coach Eric Kiesau wants to end rough football season on positive note

1:43 Cirque du Soleil performer learns the ropes in Toruk production