Fresno Fire Department responds quickly to vacant building fire

A fire that broke out in a vacant commercial building in southwest Fresno Tuesday evening caused $10,000 worth of damage.
Fresno Fire Department Battalion Chief Randy Reitz said firefighters were able to get to the building on A and Fresno streets within a minute after being dispatched because of fire department trainings that were going on nearby.
Reitz said the fire started on a loft on the second floor just after 5 p.m. and firefighters were able to put the flames out before they spread to the outer part of the building.
There have been break-ins before and homeless people staying in the building, said Reitz, but it is not known who started the fire.
