Man accused of confronting CHP after street race ‘sideshow’ arrested

A 19-year-old man sought for a month in connection with a confrontation between a California Highway Patrol officer and a crowd at a street race “sideshow” in southwest Fresno was arrested Sunday night at Blackstone and Magill avenues in in northeast Fresno, police say.
Guadalupe Gonzalez, 19, was booked on charges of felony vandalism and inciting a riot. Lt. Joe Gomez said Gonzalez admitted during an interview to placing his hands on the CHP patrol vehicle during the confrontation. He was booked into Fresno County Jail.
The confrontation occurred Sept. 24 at South Orange and East North avenues, where the officer spotted a vehicle spinning donuts in the street. As he approached, his SUV was surrounded by about 40 people who began to strike the vehicle, causing about $12,000 in damage. The officer sped away from the confrontation, but Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer promised to bring those involved in the incident to justice.
Gonzalez is the fourth person arrested. The others are Milton Rodriguez, 29; Federico Gonzalez; 30; and Gabriel DeAnda, 18.
Sideshows have been a regular activity in the East Bay for years and often are accompanied by violence, including hit-and-run collisions, shootings and fights. The September incident was coordinated via social media and police say it involved people from the Bay Area and the Fresno area.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
Comments