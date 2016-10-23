Gunmen shoot at Madera police, injuring civilian on ride-along

Madera police are looking for the people who fired more than a dozen rounds at an officer as he tried to pull over their vehicle early Sunday morning.
The officer was unhurt, but a civilian who was doing a ride-along received minor cuts from glass from the patrol car’s windshield. Police found the vehicle, a Mazda SUV, a few blocks from where the officer last saw the vehicle. During a search of the area police said they found an AR15-style pistol and other evidence.
The shooting happened about 4:30 a.m. as the officer tried to stop the Mazda on Howard Road at Schnoor Avenue. The Mazda failed to pull over and led the officer on a pursuit through neighborhoods in west Madera.
When the Mazda turned onto Lighthouse Drive from Mainberry Drive the front passenger pointed a gun out the window and fired nine rounds at the officer’s patrol car. The officer continued pursuing and as the Mazda approached Shannon Avenue the passenger fired four more rounds, three of them striking the patrol car. Two of the bullets hit the windshield, narrowly missing the officer and the civilian on a ride-along in the front passenger seat.
The patrol car was disabled, police said, putting an end to the pursuit.
The officer had just finished training and was on his second week as a solo officer, said the department, which praised his coolness under fire.
The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Johnny Smith at 559-675-4291.
