Pregnant woman wounded in Fresno shooting has emergency delivery

The seven-months-pregnant woman who was shot by her husband in southeast Fresno Wednesday had her child delivered by emergency Cesarian-section at Community Regional Medical Center, Fresno police said Thursday.
The infant was reported in good condition, but police did not release the condition of the mother, who was not identified.
Police rescued the woman after an hours-long standoff with her husband, Manuel Servin, 32, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and three counts of child endangerment.
Fresno SWAT officers arrived at the 2300 block of Meridian Avenue around 8 a.m. after getting a report that the woman had been shot. Officers attempted to negotiate with Servin, who fired several rounds from inside the home, police said. Officers eventually used a robot and diversionary devices to enter the home and detain Servin. Police said subsequent investigation determined Servin fired more than a dozen shots while police fired no rounds.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
