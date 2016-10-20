Sheriff Mims might release details about Capozzi criminal investigation

Ending more than a week of speculation, Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims said Thursday she might release information later in the day about a criminal investigation involving prominent Fresno criminal defense attorney Anthony "Tony" Capozzi.
On Oct. 12, the Sheriff’s Office issued a news release that it said was in response to multiple media inquiries about whether Capozzi was under investigation. The news release confirmed he was being investigated, but said: “No details of the allegations are available at this time.”
The release also noted that Capozzi had not been arrested.
Since then, Capozzi’s colleagues have said the new release was unfair because it has led to speculation about why Capozzi was being investigated.
On Thursday, Mims said after a “No on Proposition 57” rally that she might release details about the investigation later in the day.
Capozzi, 71, is a well-known figure in the Fresno legal community and in local and state politics. He operates his own law firm and is a legal and political analyst with ABC30 (KFSN) television.
His résumé includes president of the Fresno County Bar Association and the Federal Bar Association, San Joaquin Valley chapter; lawyer representative and co-chair of the Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference; elected member of the Board of Governors, State Bar of California, 2000 to 2003; president of the State Bar of California, 2003 to 2004; and member of the Judicial Council of California, 2005 to 2010.
In March, Capozzi was elected chairman of the Commission on Judicial Performance, an independent state agency that investigates complaints of judicial misconduct.
