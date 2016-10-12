Prominent Fresno attorney Capozzi under criminal investigation

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating prominent Fresno criminal defense attorney Anthony “Tony” Capozzi, but won’t say why he’s in trouble.
Capozzi, who was not arrested, could not be reached to comment. A sheriff’s news release says “our office initiated a criminal investigation” involving Capozzi on Tuesday.
“No details of the allegations are available at this time,” the release says.
Capozzi, 71, is a well-known figure in the legal establishment and in local and state politics. He operates his own law firm and is a legal analyst with ABC30 television.
In March, he was elected chairperson of the Commission on Judicial Performance, an independent state agency that investigates complaints of judicial misconduct. In July, Capozzi was a delegate for presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.
From 1973 to 1979, Capozzi was a supervising assistant U.S. attorney in Fresno. He twice has run for political office, losing in a runoff bid for Fresno County district attorney in 1978 against Dale Blickenstaff and 11 years later to Karen Humphrey in the race for mayor of Fresno. In 2009, Capozzi was one of three finalists to be U.S. attorney for California’s Eastern federal judicial district. The job went to Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Wagner, who worked in Sacramento's federal courthouse.
Since 1979, Capozzi’s private practice in Fresno has focused mainly on criminal defense law. Currently, he is one of several attorneys defending members of Dog Pound criminal street gang in federal court on charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering.
News of the investigation caught Capozzi’s colleagues by surprise.
“Unbelievable,” said Fresno attorney Mark Coleman, who has known Capozzi for 30 years. Coleman said that “considering Mr. Capozzi’s stature in the community,” he thought it was wrong for the Sheriff’s Office to issue a news release, especially since Capozzi has not been arrested or charged with a crime.
“Tony has always acted ethically and legally,” Coleman said. “It’s hard for me to believe that any allegation has merit.”
