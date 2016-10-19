Police investigate shooting report in southeast Fresno

Fresno police are at a home near Meridian and Belgravia avenues in southeast Fresno Wednesday morning to investigate a report of a shooting.
Officers are using a car PA system and a cell phone to ask a man named Manuel to come out of the house so that they can make sure he is OK. So far he has not responded.
Police brought in a dog and more officers are arriving at the shooting scene.
By 8:50 a.m., police negotiators and SWAT team members had joined the police force outside the home.
It is not known yet if anyone is injured. No other details were immediately available.
This story will be updated.
