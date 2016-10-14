Second lawsuit filed in Fresno police shooting of Dylan Noble

The father of Dylan Noble, who was fatally shot by Fresno police during a traffic stop in June, has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the city and its police department that contends two officers used excessive force when they shot the 19-year-old as he lay wounded.
In the lawsuit, Fresno attorneys Warren Paboojian and Jason Bell accuse officers Raymond Camacho and Robert Chavez of shooting an unarmed Noble even though “the officers never having seen a gun, nor asking Dylan Noble if he had a gun, and never hearing Dylan Noble make a reference to a gun, nor making any verbal or physical threats to the Fresno police officers on scene.”
The lawsuit also says the police department has a longstanding history of adhering to an “unconstitutional custom, practice and policy” of inadequately training, supervising and disciplining officers involved in shootings. This led to “reckless and callous disregard for the well-being of Dylan Noble and his constitutional rights,” the lawsuit says.
The lawsuit, filed Thursday in Fresno County Superior Court, seeks unspecified damages for Darren Noble, who is Dylan Noble’s father. An attorney for Dylan Noble’s mother, Veronica Nelson, filed a similar lawsuit against the city and the police department last month.
Fresno police chief Jerry Dyer said Friday that “due to the pending litigation, we will reserve comment at this time.” City spokesman Mark Standriff said the “city’s policy is not to discuss any pending or ongoing legal matters.”
The identities of the officers involved in the shooting have been declared in the lawsuits. Dyer has not publicly named them.
The shooting took place June 25 in the parking lot of a Chevron station at Shields and Armstrong avenues in southeast Fresno. Dyer has said police were responding to a report of a man with a rifle walking in the area when Noble’s pickup squealed its tires and sped from near Sunnyside Avenue onto Shields Avenue.
Camacho and Chavez followed the truck to the gas station, according to police body camera video. With their guns drawn, they repeatedly ordered Noble to show his hands and get on the ground. When he approached them with one hand hidden behind his back, Camacho fired two shots from his handgun, and Noble then dropped to the ground.
Dyer said Noble then reached toward his waistband as officers including Camacho and Chavez continued ordering him to show his hands. When he didn’t, Camacho fired a third round. Chavez fired the final round with his shotgun. After the shooting, no gun was found on Noble’s body or in his pickup.
The Fresno Police Department, the Fresno County District Attorney's Office and FBI are conducting separate investigations. The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has said a toxicology report showed that Noble had a blood-alcohol level of 0.12 percent, above the state’s legal driving limit of 0.08. The report also found trace amounts of the chemical benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.
