Jury finds woman guilty of murder in deaths of Kerman couple

A Fresno County Superior Court jury on Tuesday found Dawn Singh guilty of murder in the 2009 slayings of a Kerman couple, whose throats were slashed inside their home, which had an indoor marijuana-growing operation.
Singh was the getaway driver in the incident.
Singh, 41, was accused in the case in which Sandra and Gary De Bartolo were killed. Prosecutor Gabriel Brickey told the jury in closing arguments that Singh was a major participant in a plan to steal a stash of high-grade marijuana from the De Bartolos.
Brickey said Singh helped Jose Reyes get a gun before he went inside the De Bartolo home. She also told her accomplices that if they grabbed Sandra De Bartolo, her husband would easily turn over the marijuana, Brickey told the jury.
And after the De Bartolos were killed, Singh never expressed shock or remorse, Brickey said. Instead, she threw a towel to an accomplice in the back seat and told him to clean up blood in her car.
Singh was tried under a felony-murder rule that says if a killing occurs during the commission or attempted commission of a felony (robbery or residential burglary), any person participating in the felony can also be convicted of murder.
This story will be updated
Comments