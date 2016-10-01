Shooting in central Fresno lands four men in hospital

Four men were rushed to Community Regional Medical Center after being shot in central Fresno late Saturday night.
Two groups were believed to be involved in the shootout, police Sgt. Jerardo Chamalbide said.
Around 8:40 p.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting victim at a residence in the 3200 block of East Clay Avenue, near First Street and Olive Avenue. Police later found that three others were shot at the same location and sent to CRMC. Police believe the home was targeted.
All four victims were in serious condition.
It wasn’t known if the shooting was gang-related, but police said it may be linked to other shootings Saturday.
Andrea Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
