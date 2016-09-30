Street-race suspects who allegedly beat on CHP vehicle arrested

Several people have been arrested for allegedly taking part in a street-racing “sideshow” event last weekend in Fresno, during which a crowd surrounded a CHP officer and beat upon his SUV before he drove to safety.
Fresno police Lt. Joe Gomez said more details would be forthcoming at a 2 p.m. Friday press conference by Chief Jerry Dyer.
Gomez said police have identified suspects believed to have been involved and who are still at large. Photos of them will be released so the public can help police find them, Gomez said.
The incident took place about 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Orange and North avenues in southwest Fresno after the officer spotted tire smoke and drove to the intersection. There he saw the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe burning donuts. The officer got out of his SUV to make a traffic stop, but the crowd shouted for the Tahoe driver to speed away, which he did.
Dyer said that when the officer tried to pursue, about 20 people began to vandalize the CHP vehicle, smashing the driver’s-side window and another piece of glass and denting body paneling. The officer’s dash camera and a license plate reader collected information about the Tahoe and other vehicles as well as suspects, the chief said.
Fresno police detectives have been scouring social media sites such as YouTube to collect more information.
Sideshows have been a regular activity in the East Bay for years and often are accompanied by violence, including hit-and-run collisions, shootings and fights.
Dyer said he believes some of those involved in the Sunday incident are from the Bay Area, while others are local.
This story will be updated.
