Kings County deputies arrest man in shooting death of cousin

Kings County Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday arrested Justin James Jeff, 23, in the murder of his cousin, Loren Wesley Jeff, 21, just before midnight Sunday.
Assistant Sheriff Dave Putnam said that Loren Jeff was shot late Sunday in the 16700 block of South Road and died after he was taken to Adventist Medical Center. He was found by deputies with a gunshot wound just blocks away from the Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino. Detectives identified Justin Jeff as the suspect and arrested him after a traffic stop. Detectives continue to investigate the motive.
Deputies were told the shooting may have taken place in the 16700 block of South Road, but when they arrived, Jeff was in the back of a pickup at the Rancheria guard station. The person driving the pickup was reportedly trying to take Jeff to the hospital, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information in this case to contact Detective Hofmans at 559-852-4603 or Senior Deputy Weimer at 559-852-2804.
