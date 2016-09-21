Fresno police identify suspect in stabbing death

Fresno police on Wednesday identified the man suspected of stabbing another man to death earlier this week.
Police arrested Rahzak James, 40, of Fresno for a parole violation after being provided information about a possible murder suspect’s location. They found James near the area of Monday’s stabbing.
James was booked into Fresno County Jail. After further investigation, police added one count of murder to his list of charges.
On Monday, police found Joseph Haynie, 54, of Fresno lying on the ground in the 4900 block of North Holt with a stab wound. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for an emergency surgery, but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 10:30 p.m.
Police said Haynie was the 26th person murdered in Fresno this year.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call Fresno police homicide Detective David Fenstermaker at 559-621-2441 or Detective Adrian Alvarez at 559-621-2407. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
Andrea Castillo: 559-441-6279, @andreamcastillo
