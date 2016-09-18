Man dies after he’s shot on Van Ness Avenue in downtown Fresno

A man died from a gunshot wound Saturday night after police found him lying in a walkway in the 900 block of North Van Ness Avenue in downtown Fresno.
Fresno police said officers were called out to the scene just after 11 p.m. to find the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he died just before midnight, police said.
His identity is not being released pending notification of kin.
Police are still searching for more witnesses to determine a motive, and anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000 or anonymously at 559-498-STOP.
Police said this is the 25th homicide of the year, compared to 32 at this time in 2015.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
