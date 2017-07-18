High school students see what daily life is like for Kaiser Permanente Clovis doctors

Selma High School student Brianna Colado, left, hands Dr. Lissa Yu gel to help listen to the fetal heartbeat of patient Sonya Holder’s son using a handheld Doppler. Colado has shadowed Dr. Yu, an OB/GYN, for five weeks as part of the UCSF Fresno Doctors Academy program. Farin Montañez/The Clovis Independent