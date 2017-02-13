Green means go: Central Sierra Recovery and Restoration Project gets $3.3 million to improve nearby forest ecosystems threatened by drought, insect infestations

1:10 Shelter quickly fills with Oroville dam evacuees Pause

1:28 Details about Fresno County deputies fatally shooting suspect in Fresno

0:24 From the air, ruined landscape clearly shows effect of Oroville Dam spillway problem

1:01 Cal Fire emergency rescue crews gauge raging Feather River, urge caution

2:16 Drone flies over Lake Oroville Auxiliary Spillway

2:15 Watch the preparation before using helicopters to drop bags of rock into hole at Oroville Dam

8:30 Sheriff rebuts rumor of lifted evacuation during Oroville Dam news conference

3:02 Meet Alexander Mickelthwate, the third conductor candidate for the Fresno Philharmonic

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines