Train derails south of Madera, Amtrak service disrupted

A freight train derailed Monday morning south of Madera.
The California Highway Patrol reported that the train, which belongs to Burlington Norther Santa Fe Railway, derailed around 10:30 a.m. and closed both east- and westbound traffic on Avenue 12.
Amtrak said the derailment was interrupting its service: passengers planning to travel Monday between Merced and Fresno were being taken by bus between those two stations.
Two rail cars were reported derailed, according to the CHP. At the scene, the rail cars appeared attached but slumped over on the railway dirt shoulder. No injuries were reported and the CHP did not know when roads would reopen. Railway crews were present at the scene.
Traffic from Avenue 12 was being diverted to Road 33 1/2. A train was expected to arrive and hook the derailed cars back onto the rail. Further information was not available.
Comments