Bicyclist from Reedley dies on road in Tivy Valley near Avocado Lake, CHP says

A bicyclist died while on a group ride in a normally quiet intersection near Avocado Lake on Tuesday night.
California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a downed bicyclist around 6:48 p.m. at North Piedra Road and Terrace Avenue in Tivy Valley north of Sanger.
CHP Officer Nicholas Scofield said the 59-year-old unidentified man from Reedley was riding his bike with about seven other bicyclists when for unknown reasons he veered to the left and fell over.
He was immediately unconscious, Scofield said.
The other bicyclists performed CPR to try and revive him, but Sanger Fire pronounced him deceased upon arrival.
The man was not hit by a car, said Scofield, who added he believes the rider may have passed away due to a medical issue.
