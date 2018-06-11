Hinds Hospice names new CEO

Hinds Hospice, a Fresno institution since 1981, has hired a 17-year veteran of the industry and Army veteran as its new chief executive officer, the hospice announced.
Eric Klimes will manage operations for Hinds Hospice, which provides hospice care and support services to approximately 250 patients each day in Fresno, Madera and Merced counties.
He replaces Amy Tobin, who is retiring this month.
Klimes comes to Hinds Hospice from Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where he was CEO. Previously he worked at hospices in Washington, D.C., Virginia, Maryland and Iowa. In a release, Hinds Hospice says Klimes became an advocate of hospice care after helping his grandmother during the final days of her life in 1999.
Nancy Hinds, who established Hinds Hospice in 1981, is now in a founder role in support of caring for the Hinds Hospice mission.
