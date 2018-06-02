A man and his 5-year-old daughter drown in the San Joaquin River

A 30-year-old man and his 5-year-old daughter drowned in the San Joaquin River on Saturday, officials said.
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office received reports around 5:20 p.m. of a possible drowning east of Mendota. When deputies arrived, there had been no sighting of the man and his daughter in the water and a dive team was called out.
Lt. Frances Devins said the man may have possibly been trying to save his daughter after falling into a deep part the river.
Devins said neither the father nor the daughter was wearing a life jacket and it's possible neither knew how to swim.
Devins said late Saturday evening that the dive team found the bodies.
Hot temperatures Saturday drew many people to Valley waterways in an attempt to cool off. Devins said the public is reminded that children should always wear life jackets around water, people should avoid consuming alcohol while swimming and inexperienced swimmers should be sure to stay in shallow water.
Comments