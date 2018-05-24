Fresno barber who cut John Lennon's hair died. Celebrity photos covered his airport shop

Barber Nick Palomares, known for celebrity encounters at his shop within the Fresno Yosemite International Airport, has died.
John Lennon and Yoko Ono were among his most famous clients.
Mr. Palomares' son, also named Nick Palomares, said his father died Monday.
Mr. Palomares spoke with The Bee last year, at age 81, for a feature story about his colorful career. He was still cutting hair then and didn't have plans to retire anytime soon.
His 14 foot-by-20 foot space, Nicholas Jet-Set Haircutting For Men, was covered wall-to-wall with framed photos of musicians, actors, athletes and politicians he met over more than half a century of cutting hair.
“I sort of like the fact that it becomes a statement to say, ‘Fresno is not a hick town,' " he said of his celebrity photos, "because otherwise you wouldn’t have these people coming here.’"
His long list of famous visitors included actors Chuck Norris and the late Richard Kiel; athletes Michael Jordan and Jerry Rice; musicians Carlos Santana, Dolly Parton, Little Richard, and The Righteous Brothers; and television and radio personality Dick Clark.
The majority of his celebrity visitors at the Fresno airport only stopped in to say hello, but he cherished every interaction.
All the photos in his shop were of people he met at the airport, with the exception of a few, including The Beatles co-founder and his wife, who wandered into his old barber shop in San Francisco in 1970.
He kept some of Lennon and Ono's hair in a golden frame at his Fresno shop that he opened in 1972.
Colleagues previously described his "gracious personality" and professionalism.
Mr. Palomares grew up in Lemoore as the son of a farmer who grew tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers. He became a barber after he served in the U.S. Navy as a signalman.
He got his inspiration from cutting a friend’s hair in the Navy. He liked that he was good at it and that it was artistic.
“I have a creative mind,” he said. “I like to study hair. There’s a lot to that part of it that isn’t taken up by other barbers.”
