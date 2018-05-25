Parents blame death of newborn on two Fresno doctors. Jury says no in emotional trial

Fresno attorney David Moeck consoles his crying client, Grecia Sanchez, on the steps of the downtown courthouse after a Superior Court jury on Friday, May 25, 2018, ruled that two doctors did not cause the death of Sanchez's newborn son Jayden in December 2012. At left, Francisco Prudente, the father of Jayden, stares into the distance. plopez@fresnobee.com PABLO LOPEZ