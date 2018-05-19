Several agencies reportedly investigating downed aircraft near Avenal

The Kings County Sheriff's Office was apparently investigating an aircraft accident Saturday near Avenal.
The California Highway Patrol reported some details on its incident website, but a dispatcher directed further questions to the Kings County Sheriff's Office. The report from the CHP, coming in just before 8 p.m., suggested an aircraft may have struck power or phone lines.
The CHP also reported that a "tow plane" flew over the mountains near Avenal around 6:30 p.m. and had located a wreckage. However, an exact location of the accident was not immediately known.
According to Broadcastify, an online radio feed, "multiple agencies and aircraft" were responding to the search effort, including air support from the Central Coast.
Further information was not immediately available. This story will be updated.
Comments