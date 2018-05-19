A van sits on Ventura Avenue after it was hit by a pole and a crumpled bicycle sits next to the van after an accident in downtown Fresno on Saturday morning, May 19, 2018.
What happened at this Fresno intersection? Police try to piece together crash

By Jessica Johnson



May 19, 2018 11:37 AM

Fresno police were piecing together what happened at a downtown intersection Saturday morning in a crash that sent one man to a hospital.

Police say they responded about 10:15 a.m. to the report of an accident at Ventura Avenue and R Streets, just under the Highway 41 overpass.

A driver told officers he was stopped at a red light at the intersection when he heard “boom, boom, boom” and saw a stop light pole crashed on his van. He said it appeared that another car hit the pole, possibly after hitting a man riding a bike.

Passengers in the van said the victim was on a bike and had injuries to his head.

The victim was taken to nearby Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Portions of Ventura Avenue and R Street under the overpass were blocked during the investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

