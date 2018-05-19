What happened at this Fresno intersection? Police try to piece together crash

Fresno police were piecing together what happened at a downtown intersection Saturday morning in a crash that sent one man to a hospital.
Police say they responded about 10:15 a.m. to the report of an accident at Ventura Avenue and R Streets, just under the Highway 41 overpass.
A driver told officers he was stopped at a red light at the intersection when he heard “boom, boom, boom” and saw a stop light pole crashed on his van. He said it appeared that another car hit the pole, possibly after hitting a man riding a bike.
Passengers in the van said the victim was on a bike and had injuries to his head.
The victim was taken to nearby Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Portions of Ventura Avenue and R Street under the overpass were blocked during the investigation.
No other information was immediately available.
