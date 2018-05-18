Workers had just clocked out. Then a car crashed into a southeast Fresno bike shop

SHARE COPY LINK A car crashed deep inside the southeast Fresno bike store Sunnyside bicycles on Friday night, May 18, 2018. Surveillance video shows a Toyota Camry, driven by a woman and accompanied by a male passenger, accelerating into the shop. Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado The Fresno Bee

A car crashed deep inside the southeast Fresno bike store Sunnyside bicycles on Friday night, May 18, 2018. Surveillance video shows a Toyota Camry, driven by a woman and accompanied by a male passenger, accelerating into the shop. Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado The Fresno Bee