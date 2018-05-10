Fresno jury says Chipotle owes former manager $7.97 million for wrongful termination

For years, Jeanette Ortiz managed this Chipotle restaurant at Shaw and Cedar avenues, across from Fresno State, before she was fired in January 2015. On Thursday, May 10, 2018, a Superior Court jury ordered Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. to pay Ortiz nearly $8 million for wrongfully terminating her and ruining her reputation. plopez@fresnobee.com PABLO LOPEZ