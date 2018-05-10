This Fresno State student had cancer and was near death. A stranger saved his life

SHARE COPY LINK Cancer survivor Marcus Cato of Fresno meets Matene Cates, who saved his life with a bone marrow transplant, at a DKMS fundraiser gala in New York City on May 2, 2018. The Fresno State student needed a transplant after he was diagnosed with leukemia. DKMS

