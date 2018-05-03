Temperance Flat Reservoir project far from key state funding despite Valley backing

Supporters of the proposed Temperance Flat Reservoir were not optimistic Thursday about securing much-needed approval from the California Water Commission.
Members of the commission have spent the last three days in Sacramento reviewing the public benefit ratio of 11 projects vying for a slice of $2.7 billion in state Proposition 1 funds.
Backers of Temperance Flat are seeking $1 billion from the state. The project is estimated at $2.7 billion.
The commission's staff recommended only $171.3 million, citing a low public benefit ratio score of 0.38. s A score of 1.0 is considered the minimum for an application to advance.
On Wednesday, several commissioners wrestled with the staff recommendation, saying they too thought the project deserved a higher score. Two portions of the project's proposal, the ecosystem and recreation benefits, received a score of zero.
"How do you get zero," asked commissioner Joe Dell Bosque, who is also a westside farmer.
The commission couldn't reach a final decision on Wednesday and pushed the vote over to Thursday.
But Mario Santoyo, executive director of the San Joaquin Valley Water Infrastructure Authority, the group pushing Temperance Flat, did not think the project would survive this round.
"Yesterday's actions by the commission, even though they pushed part of the decision off until today, clearly reflected that they were not going to reverse staff recommendation," Santoyo said. "They started putting that nail in the coffin, they just haven't hammered it in yet."
Santoyo said the project supporters will regroup and potentially seek federal funding along with private investment. But, he admits, any state decision not to offer much funding could make it difficult for the project to move forward.
The Temperance Flat Reservoir is considered a linchpin in the San Joaquin Valley's water future. If built, it would have the capacity to store 1.3 million acre feet of water. That is roughly three times more than Millerton Lake east of Friant and downstream from the Temperance location.
Among those supporting the reservoir were state and local elected officials, community members, and civic and business leaders. Also present were environmental groups, who oppose Temperance Flat, saying it would harm the ecosystem, including the chinook salmon run.
