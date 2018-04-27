Body discovered in Monterey County near minivan could be missing Porterville man

A body was found at the bottom of a ravine in Monterey County on Friday near a minivan belonging to a missing Porterville man.
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office could not say if it was Charles "Harold" Hood, but said the body was found near the silver Chrysler Town & Country minivan that Hood was last seen driving. The body will be taken to the Monterey County Coroner's Office for identification.
Hood was last seen driving off in the minivan on March 15, 2018 as he left his residence on the 20900 block of Avenue 152 in Porterville.
Hood is described as an 82-year-old Caucasian male, 5 foot 3 inches tall, with a slender build and gray hair.
Anyone with information about his disappearance or whereabouts is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Detective Bureau at 559-802-9563, sheriff's dispatch at 559-733-6218 or 800-808-0488, or anonymously through the TipNow line at 559-725-4194 or tcso@tipnow.com.
Comments