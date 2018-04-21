LitHop attendees applaud for Randa Jarrar and free speech, denounce threats against her

LitHop's daylong festival was an uplifting time for the art community after its headliner, Randa Jarrar, stirred a nationwide controversy and withdrew just days before the event. It also was an opportunity for attendees to express support for Jarrar and for free speech.

Jarrar was set to headline at Fresno City College's Old Administration Building on Saturday evening, but the author and Fresno State English professor has reportedly left the country after she called Barbara Bush an "amazing racist" on Twitter a few hours after after the former first lady's death was announced Tuesday.

Author and Fresno State professor Randa Jarrar withdrew as headline reader for LitHop, less than a day after she marked the death of Barbara Bush by posting a tweet that described the former first lady as an "amazing racist." VULTURE FESTIVAL

