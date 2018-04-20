The horses were so skinny and underfed, they needed to be rescued

Eight malnourished horses, some whose ribs could be seen pressed up against their skin, were rescued Friday in Sanger.
The Central California Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said it took in seven miniature horses and one full-sized horse, which all had been used for entertainment purposes.
Many of the horses were underweight and infested with various parasites, among other medical conditions.
CCSPCA veterinarians and staff determined the horses would require extensive rehabilitation and care in order to return to healthy, humane conditions.
The investigation is ongoing.
The CCSPCA operates partly on public support and donations.
If you would like to help with the care of these horses and others animals in CCSPCA custody, donations can be made through the Wellness Fund.
For more information, call 559-233-7722 ext. 110 or visit http://weblink.donorperfect.com/CCSPCAWellnessFund.
