100 students walk out from Edison High to protest gun violence

More than 100 Edison High School students left their classes Friday as part of National School Walkout Day, a protest against gun violence.
They walked over two miles to the Fresno Unified District office on M and Tulare streets. Residents along the way stood on their lawns to cheer the kids on, and drivers honked in support.
A Fresno Police Department vehicle followed the students. A person in the passenger seat could be seen filming the march.
Friday marks 19 years since the Columbine High School shooting. The national walkout also ties in to February's shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 dead.
The official website of National School Walkout Day describes the effort as a movement to protest congressional, state and local "failures to take action to prevent gun violence."
Edison High student Marsha Magee said she and many of her classmates were missing tests in order to be at the walkout. "But this is more important," she said.
Students arrived at the district office around 10:45 am, and began to chant "books not bullets."
The students went to the Fresno Unified board room, where district officials are passing out water bottles. The students expect to hear from district superintendent Bob Nelson.
Edison senior Reality Roland, one of the walkout organizers, said one out of every three students can't name a trusted adult they can approach about issues at home or school.
"Why do kids have to walk to school every day worried they'll get shot?" Roland said.
Roland's speech drew cheers and applause from the gathered students.
Nelson listened to about half a dozen student speakers before addressing the room. He thanked the students for marching but said it's not in the school board's jurisdiction to remove guns from the campus.
His words drew a cry of "you've gotta start somewhere" from the crowd.
Other speakers told Nelson their school needs more counselors, not more police officers.
Student Jemad Easley asked Nelson and the crowd to picture what it's like for him to walk down the street in the dark, knowing that being a black man and wearing a certain color makes him a target.
"It's hard for us wondering if we're going to live or die," Easley said.
After Nelson spoke, Easley said he didn't feel the superintendent had heard the students. "I don't think they cared," he said.
Nelson later said he was not aware of the walkout until the students were well on their way to the district office. He said he was particularly moved by the statistic that students don't have a trusted adult to turn to.
"There is clearly a gap between our expressed intention and what is happening," he said.
