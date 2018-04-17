Airplanes that fly on electricity debut at Fresno’s Chandler Airport

An airplane made local aviation history when it was debuted at Fresno’s Chandler Executive Airport Tuesday.
The first all-production electric aircraft to fly in Fresno County took off under sunny skies as part of the Sustainable Aviation Project, an effort of the cities of Reedley and Mendota and CALSTART San Joaquin Valley.
The airplane is a zero-emission craft, and will provide low-cost flight training opportunities for area youth, organizers said.
The airplane, small enough to fit in a home garage, also demonstrates how a network of airports equipped with charging stations could make electric flight feasible. Such charging stations are being set up at Chandler and Mendota and Reedley municipal airports.
In all, four planes were ordered by the cities of Reedley and Mendota.
