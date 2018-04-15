Motorcyclist killed in Fresno County crash

A motorcyclist was killed in Caruthers on Saturday night after a car failed to yield at a stop sign, according to California Highway Patrol Sgt. Matt Zulim.
The accident happened around 8 p.m. when a 1993 Nissan driven by Miguel Flores Jimenez, 53, was driving north on Marks Avenue.
Flores stopped briefly at the stop sign at the intersection of Marks and Henderson avenues, Zulim said, but failed to see someone driving a 2010 Kawasaki motorcylce west on Henderson Avenue.
The motorcycle hit the Nissan, and the man was ejected, Zulim said. He died from his injuries. His name is not being released pending notification of family.
Flores sustained minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital.
Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, Zulim said.
Comments