Valley voters' lives affected by air pollution, and they want change, survey finds

SHARE COPY LINK It is a bad air day in winter when The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District bans wood burning. That was the case Dec. 27, when John Walker took a tour of the Valley's pollution bad spots. John Walker The Fresno Bee

It is a bad air day in winter when The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District bans wood burning. That was the case Dec. 27, when John Walker took a tour of the Valley's pollution bad spots. John Walker The Fresno Bee