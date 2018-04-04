Man with crossbow taken into custody outside Saint Agnes hospital

Fresno police rushed to Saint Agnes Medical Center after a report early Wednesday that a former patient was at a bus stop armed with a crossbow.
A dozen officers arrived at the hospital at Herndon and Millbrook avenues, took the man into custody and confiscated the crossbow.
The incident began shortly after 6:30 a.m. Hospital security had called police for assistance.. The man reportedly had been escorted from the hospital and became upset because a cab was taking too long to arrive. He then took the loaded crossbow out of a backpack.
Police have not yet commented on the incident. This story will be updated.
