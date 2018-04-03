$390 million expansion to begin at Clovis Community Medical Center

Clovis Community Medical Center will be adding 144 new private beds under a $390 million expansion project that was approved Tuesday by the corporate hospital board of trustees.
The project will add 190,000 square feet to the hospital campus, including a five-story private room tower, and will add 15,000 square feet to the hospital's emergency room, create six additional operating rooms, 24 intensive care beds, and increase the size of the radiology, pharmacy and laboratory areas and the kitchen and dining areas.
Clovis Community will have 352 all-private beds when the project is completed in 2022.
The project will begin next month and also will include a new parking garage and a two-story, 60,000-square-foot clinical and administrative building.
"We need to significantly expand inpatient capacity in our hospital system, and this Clovis project is the quickest and most cost-effective way to do it," Tim Joslin, Community Medical Centers' president and CEO, said in a statement.
Work will begin on the project next month and is expected to employ about 2,500 construction workers.
Clovis Community is one of four hospitals operated by Community Medical Centers, which also operates Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno, Fresno Heart & Surgical Hospital and Community Behavioral Health Center in Fresno.
The Clovis Community expansion will be paid from operations and donations, Community Medical Centers said.
Community Medical Centers' Board of Trustees approved a similar $320 million expansion at Clovis Community in 2014, which doubled the hospital's capacity and created all-private patient rooms.
This month, a new parking garage and medical office building opened at Community Regional.
Comments