Is In-N-Out Burger adding a new cheeseburger to its menu on April 1?

An April Fools' Day joke came two days early, and it seems to be tricking In-N-Out Burger lovers.
Facebook user Andy Nguyen posted Friday that the burger chain will be releasing a new cheeseburger called "Cali Style" on Sunday. The post, which has more than 3,000 reactions and 9,500 shares, shows a picture and video of the cheeseburger with bacon and avocado.
Never miss a local story.
However, In-N-Out customer services representatives debunked that burger rumor in an interview with a Bee reporter Saturday morning.
One customer service rep named Drake, who said he was not allowed to provide his last name, said the company was made aware of the post on Friday and that it seems to be an April Fools' Day joke. Nguyen is not associated with the restaurant chain, he said.
The restaurant does not plan to make any changes to the menu and does not offer bacon or avocado on burgers, Drake said.
In fact, no burgers of any type will be served on Sunday, one of three days in the year when In-N-Out restaurants are closed.
Comments