He was just cruising down the highway on his bicycle -- while holding onto a big rig

A man on a bicycle traveled on a Fresno freeway at high speeds Thursday by holding onto the back of an 18 wheeler.
Yes, on a bike, and holding onto a moving truck.
The incident was captured on video by people who also were traveling on northbound Highway 41, just outside of the downtown Fresno area – but in a vehicle.
Using his left arm to hold onto the back, right corner of a bar attached to the truck, the man on the bike can be seen coasting along without pedaling while in the right lane.
Perhaps humorously fitting, the back of the truck has a sign that read: “Do not pass on right side.”
“That guy’s got a (freaking) death wish,” the person recording the video says.
The speed limit on that portion of Highway 41 is at least 50 mph.
Within nine hours of the video’s posting on Twitter, it had generated almost 50,000 views.
A California Highway Patrol officer confirmed it is illegal for someone to hold onto a moving vehicle while on a bicycle or skateboard.
And though this video ended before showing whether the man on the bike disconnected from the truck smoothly and without getting hurt, some incidents have caused much damage.
Like in the youtube video below.
