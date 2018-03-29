Vietnam War veterans honored in Fresno on a day just for them

The Veterans Administration hospital in Fresno held a commemoration Thursday morning to mark National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
U.S. Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., introduced legislation in 2017 to honor Vietnam Veterans with a day on the anniversary of the 1973 withdrawal of military units from South Vietnam. President Donald Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Day Act on March 28, 2017, calling for U.S. flags to be flown on March 29 for those who served.
Events were held nationwide Thursday. In Fresno, John Sturdivant, president of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 933, was the keynote speaker; Charles "Chuck" Berberian, who is a Vietnam, Desert Storm and Iraq war veteran, provided the narrative for the Missing Man table, and each Vietnam War-era veteran in attendance received a special lapel pin.
