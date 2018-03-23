Sunny skies ahead as mega-storm heads east, leaving impressive rain totals

Warmer weather and sunshine are in front of the central San Joaquin Valley Friday after a powerful storm front moved east of the region, leaving behind a bounty of rainfall, the National Weather Service reported.

The storm, which caused areas of flooding during drenching downpours Wednesday and Thursday, dropped 2.71 inches of rain in the Fresno area from Tuesday to Friday morning. Other totals were 2.42 inches in Madera, 1.33 inches in Visalia and 1.31 inches in Hanford, according to the weather service.

The real eye-popping numbers for the rainfall from the atmospheric river were in the Sierra. Yosemite recorded 5.29 inches; Mariposa 5.37 inches; Oakhurst 6.7 inches and Bass Lake 4.02 inches.

A passing front will bring some precipitation to the region on Saturday, but it "won't really amount to much," according to Jim Andersen, a meteorologist with the weather service in Hanford.

Andersen noted the power behind the big storm totals were Thursday's thunderstorms in the mountain areas.

"They do a really good job of releasing a lot of rain at one time," he said.

Thursday's downpours prompted a flash flood warning in the Mariposa area and areas of flooding in Fresno at Shields and Maroa avenues in the central area and Champlain Drive and Perrin Avenue in the city's northeast.

Early Friday, Fresno firefighters rushed to the San Joaquin River above Woodward Park, where rain-swollen water flooded a campground and four people were rescued.













