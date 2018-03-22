Storm dropping more rain, but we're still short for season

A powerful storm front rolling through Central California continues to bring a bounty of much-needed rain, but the region is still far short of normal season totals.

The broad, fast-moving atmospheric river dropped .99 inches of rain on Fresno in the 24-hour period ending Thursday morning. Madera received 1.62 inches and Hanford .65. While those are healthy numbers, the season total for Fresno stands now at 4.47 inches, well below the normal of 11.5 inches for the season calculated from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30 by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The 2016-2017 season total, in an unusually wet season, was 12.91 inches.





Normal for a season through March 21 is 9.16 inches.

Hope remains, though, as the front is expected to bring as much as another inch to the Valley floor, 1 to 3 inches to the foothills and 3 to 4 inches to higher regions.

The National Weather Service is calling for showers and thunderstorms to continue Thursday with occasional heavy rain, along with southeast winds blowing 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

The weather service issued a new warning Thursday for Isolated thunderstorms with heavy rainfall, small hail and gusty winds possible up to 60 mph, with weak funnel clouds/tornadoes also possible. Heavy rain during thunderstorms could cause flooding.

The storm continued to cause flooding on scattered area roadways, along with mud and rock slides in higher regions. Notably, there was a report of flooding in a Tarpey Village neighborhood. In Tulare County, the California Highway Patrol reported flooding on Highway 63 just north of Visalia. And in Madera County, workers were setting up pumps in some areas to ease flooding..

As the morning commute hit its stride in the Fresno area, there were reports of spinouts on eastbound Highway 180 near Highway 41, on northbound 41 near Van Ness Avenue and on northbound Highway 99 near Clinton Avenue.

Just before 7 p.m., California Highway Patrol said there were reports of a large tree blocking the slow lane of northbound Highway 99 near the Avenue 24 offramp, between Earlimart and Delano.

In the foothills, the CHP was responding to reports of trees down on Auberry Road north of Highway 168, Highway 49 in the Oakhurst area and in Mariposa County. Also, Highway 140 in the El Portal area was reportedly blocked in both directions by mud and rocks.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 11 p.m. Thursday for the Sierra above 8,000 feet between Yosemite and Kern County, with snow totals of 1 to 2 feet with the possibility of 3 feet. China Peak reported 6 inches of snow in the last 24 hours; it's planning to reopen Friday.

