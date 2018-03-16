Sold-out valley conference aims to end modern day slavery

The Central Valley’s 9th Annual Conference on Human Trafficking on Tuesday will present workshops and speakers aimed at ending modern day slavery, according to the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission.
Held at the Clovis Veteran’s Memorial District at 808 4th St., the theme of this year’s conference is “Restoring Hope.” The conference will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and tickets are sold out, according to Brown Paper Tickets.
Anti-trafficking expert Russell Glenn Wilson will give the keynote speech looking into how trafficking victims live and cope with their situation, according to the FEOC.
Open to the public, the conference is a chance for survivors, concerned residents, victim services providers, social workers and government agencies to learn and support ending human trafficking.
Last year, The Bee released a series exploring human trafficking in Fresno.
