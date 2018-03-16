Sold-out valley conference aims to end modern day slavery

SHARE COPY LINK Human trafficking is a widespread concern that advocates and law enforcement officials say is on the rise throughout Fresno. Three women tell their stories of horror, survival and healing. Aleksandra Appleton aappleton@fresnobee.com

Human trafficking is a widespread concern that advocates and law enforcement officials say is on the rise throughout Fresno. Three women tell their stories of horror, survival and healing. Aleksandra Appleton aappleton@fresnobee.com