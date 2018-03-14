This Fresno woman believes having her quinceanera at 45 years old was worth the wait

SHARE COPY LINK Fresno native Lorena Del Carmen Navarro always wanted a quinceanera. She never had one when she turned 15 years old. But she made sure she had one at 45. Bryant-Jon Anteola The Fresno Bee

